Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $206,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 6,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.72. 25,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,379. The company has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.57 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

