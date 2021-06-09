Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.58 million-94.63 million.

NYSE STG remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.79. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.59 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

