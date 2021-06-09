ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 4,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $889.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

