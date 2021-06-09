Namecoin Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004611 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and $16,016.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,141.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.88 or 0.01720696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00471569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00058962 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001372 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.