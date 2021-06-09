Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $2.94 million and $30,529.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.16 or 0.00913519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.75 or 0.09041594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,690,618,065,170 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRUMPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.