Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $12.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.86 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $318.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,484 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 13,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.00. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

