Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.02 and a beta of 1.89.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

