Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.10. 36,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,434. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.