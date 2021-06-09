Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target at $67.29

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,496. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

