$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.03. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.02. 3,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

