Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 152.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,734. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.51. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

