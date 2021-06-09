German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 4,676 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.87. 192,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

