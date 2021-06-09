Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.33

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 6750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

