Blueprint Medicines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,553 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,227% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after buying an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. 12,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

