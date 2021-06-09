UBS Group AG Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. UBS Group AG owned 1.68% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,264,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,564. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

