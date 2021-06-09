Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.02. 59,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

