Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 478 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $604.29. 205,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,512,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $656.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.13 billion, a PE ratio of 603.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

