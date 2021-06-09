InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,579 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. 74,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,726. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

