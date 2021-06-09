Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFN. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,637 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Infinera by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 34,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

