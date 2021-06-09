Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-2.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-2.93 EPS.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 354,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,131. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.