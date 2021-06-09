Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $162.47

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,795 shares of company stock worth $3,644,744. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.23. 3,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,639. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -682.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

