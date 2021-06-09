Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of INO stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 638,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,902. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,219 shares of company stock valued at $657,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

