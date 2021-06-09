German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,563 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 233,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,750. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

