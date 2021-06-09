Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $240.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $164.51 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

