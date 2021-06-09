Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.03. The stock had a trading volume of 50,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.81. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.37 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

