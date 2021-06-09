The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $54,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.96. The stock had a trading volume of 157,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.43. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $321.52 billion, a PE ratio of -70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

