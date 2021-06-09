Taurus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

DEO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.84. 13,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,128. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

