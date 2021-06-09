Analyzing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aethlon Medical and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 51.33%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.71%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 210.88 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -6.04 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 194.88 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.49

Aethlon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -59.91% -54.34% Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53%

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

