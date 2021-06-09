BitMax Token (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.07 or 0.00925037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.34 or 0.09074299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049724 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

