Scott Justin Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Justin Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $565,630.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 41,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

