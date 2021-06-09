$0.49 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,029. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 248.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 128.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

