CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 150,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

