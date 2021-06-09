Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 99,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,328,259. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31.

