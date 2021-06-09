German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,036. The stock has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.