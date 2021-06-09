AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.05. AMETEK posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.54. 4,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,908. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.