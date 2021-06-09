NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. 276,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.