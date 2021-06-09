Raymond James Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.40.

CG traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 228,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,694. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.56. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.8162397 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

