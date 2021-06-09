Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,130,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,164 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $461,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 161,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 78,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. 57,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

