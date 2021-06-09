Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,466,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,420,000 after buying an additional 274,920 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 94.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 213,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

