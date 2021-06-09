Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 134,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.10. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.