LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Increased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,014,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,377 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 2.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $212,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after purchasing an additional 265,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. 28,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

