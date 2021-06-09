ING Groep NV Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $199.37. 17,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.