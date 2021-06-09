Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $116,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.07. 78,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,566. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $166.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.