Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 16,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock worth $7,463,733. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.