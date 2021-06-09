Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $401,688.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00925679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.41 or 0.09096357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049619 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

