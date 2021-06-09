Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post $148.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $156.60 million. Exterran reported sales of $171.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $655.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.17 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $862.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 3,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $168.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exterran by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Exterran by 64.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.