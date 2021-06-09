Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €112.11 ($131.90).

RHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Rheinmetall stock traded down €1.94 ($2.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €85.28 ($100.33). The stock had a trading volume of 123,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €86.63. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.04.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

