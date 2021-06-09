Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

SOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 1,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,156. The stock has a market cap of $484.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 73,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,066,095.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $392,011.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,861. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

