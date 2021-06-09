Karani Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

