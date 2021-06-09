16,262 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. Atlassian makes up about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,271. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

